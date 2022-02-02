UTAG strike: UCC students back USAG protest

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Some students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have expressed their resolve to join the planned series of demonstrations by the University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG) against the ongoing strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



According to them, the feuding parties were toying with their education and it had, therefore, become necessary to drum home their concerns through every acceptable means.



Members of UTAG on Friday, January 10, 2022, laid down their tools in protest of government’s failure to address their concerns about their conditions of service over the years.



However, USAG President, Dr. Philip Armah had said, the planned demonstrations will be carried out based on the outcome of Thursday’s Court litigation between UTAG and the Labour Commission.



A visit to the UCC campus by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, saw many students sitting and chatting in groups.



Some of the students had also offered to teach their colleagues, while others were engaged in group discussions to make up for the lost time.



Speaking to the GNA, some of the students said the industrial action by their lecturers was having a daunting impact on their academic work and their pockets.



“We will join the demonstration and make noise if they don’t come back because they are playing with our education", a level 200 Biomedical Science student, Master Richard Boakye said.



He noted that the school authorities had not taken any practical action to support the students academically since the strike action took effect.



Another student, Mr. Eric Asamoah, revealed that some of his colleagues were planning on leaving campus should the strike enter another week.



“We are confused on whether to go to the house or not. Personally, I am planning to go home next week and return when lectures resume to save money being spent on food" he said.



Ms. Alberta Agyemang, who described the situation on campus as "painful", said her daily expenditure had shot up.



“We are eating our foodstuffs and spending our money anyhow. I heard they have sent UTAG to court and so I am just hoping that by next week we will resume lectures”, she added.



Ms. Linda Quayson, another student was worried that the lecturers on resumption, will not make up for the weeks lost and prayed for school to resume by next week.



Efforts to get the authorities to speak to the issues proved futile as they were all in various administrative meetings.