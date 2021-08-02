UTAG strike: There will be no exam at UG - Samuel Nkumban declares

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• UTAG has embarked on a national strike



• All university teachers have withdrawn their services starting August 2



• President of the UG chapter of UTAG has noted that there will be no exams for students



The President of the University of Ghana (UG) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Samuel Nkumban, has revealed that the University will not hold an end of semester examination for students during their strike.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG instructed its members to withdraw from all forms of teaching services and related activities including examinations and invigilation, marking of examination scripts and processing of results until further notice.



Starting from today, August 2, 2021, all university teachers have embarked on a strike following the government’s failure to improve their condition of service. According to UTAG National President, Professor Charles Marfo, they “have no option than to resort to indefinite strike” as the government have failed to address their concerns.



Speaking in an interview on Radio Univers, Dr. Samuel Nkumban noted that, there will be no examination for University of Ghana students under their current strike.



“So until such time that government calls us and makes offers that are acceptable to general members across the country, the withdrawal of teaching services is indefinite. There will be no exam under the circumstances,” said Dr. Samuel Nkumban.



Read UTAG's statement below:











