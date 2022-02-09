UTAG strike: Students urged to make use of free period

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Students have been asked to use the period of non-academic activities being experienced as a result of the strike by UTAG to seek internships with institutions whose operations fall in line with their career path.



Operations Manager of Future Careers Ghana, Frank Abankwa-Ntim raised concerns about the impasse which has dragged on longer than expected.



He told GBC‘s Nathaniel Nartey that the students may lose focus in their career plans if the strike is prolonged hence the need to engage themselves in activities such as internships.



“What is happening will affect the career path of the students, where they are unable to fulfill their own career plans….so if the calendar is extended, it will have a negative impact on their careers because some will fizzle out along the line if they don’t have any proper career education and guidance.”



He went on to say that “if you are training to become a doctor and currently the school is on hold what you need to do is go to institutions that will help you so while on this break this is the opportune time to get an internship so that quickly you put your energy and strength towards doing something worthwhile which adds to the knowledge you are seeking to acquire in your higher education.”



Meanwhile, Government has invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, to a crunch meeting today, February 8, 2022, for deliberations to resolve the impasse between the Association and Government.



This follows the decision by UTAG to decline an invitation by the National Labour Commission, NLC after its initial court appearance. This prompted the government to step in and invite UTAG for a meeting.



National Secretary of UTAG Dr Asare Asante-Annor who confirmed this to GBC NEWS said the association will continue with the strike until its concerns are resolved by the government.