UTAG strike: Leadership of Education Committee of Parliament to meet Adutwum

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, and the Ranking Member, Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe, are expected to meet with Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, regarding UTAG’s ongoing strike.



The strike has gone into its fourth week and the closure of the universities in accordance with convention is imminent, but there is still not end in sight for the industrial action.



Since tertiary institutions opened for fresh students in 2022, lecturers have been on strike.



The situation has forced the National Labour Commission (NLC) to proceed to court after tagging the lecturers’ action illegal.



But UTAG has called the bluff of the commission indicating they are ready for a showdown in court on Thursday.



Reacting to the development on 3FM’s Hot Edition, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee disclosed he together with the Chair will meet the Education minister Tuesday for briefing on the matter.



“The Chairman of the committee and myself discussed this matter at length yesterday and we want to engage the minister tomorrow”, he told Eric Mawuena Egbeta.



It is however unclear if the meeting will lead to a resolution of the matter since the Education Minister has also indicated his resolve to intervene for UTAG to return to the classroom.



