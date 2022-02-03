UTAG strike: KNUST students won’t join other institutions to embark on demonstration – Michael Abuah

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Michael Abuah has stated that students of the university will not join other institutions to protest on the streets of Accra tomorrow.



A group calling itself, Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS), earlier today announced an intended demonstration scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Accra.



According to the group, their protest is to drive home the return of University lecturers to the classroom for a smooth running of academic activities in public tertiary institutions.



However, KNUST SRC President Michael Abuah says KNUST students will not partake in this demonstration because the students stand with the lectures in fighting for better conditions of service.



I have not had confrontations that students want to embark on strikes (demonstrations). We have learned our lesson from previous years that the most important thing is to continue comporting ourselves and continue to hope that government will be able to resolve the situation. We have not gotten to the verge of deciding on a demonstration. Students are not looking up to that. If University of Ghana students want to embark on a strike (demonstration) that’s up to them, but KNUST Students are comporting themselves with regard to the situation.” he said.



The planning team of the protest on the other hand is asking university students to converge at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus at 6:00 am in red or black attire.



The group said they will use the Libration road leading to Jubilee House and Parliament House, Ghana.



“All protesters should avoid behaviors that contravene the laws such as open smoking of indian hemp, indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens, bumping of vehicles. Observe all COVID-19 protocols. All protesters and university students must be reminded to be law abiding during the protest,” the Coalition advised.