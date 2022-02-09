UTAG strike: It's unlawful for universities to shut down after 21 days - Minister

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

UTAG embarked on strike on January 10 this year, calling on the government to restore members to the 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114 percent of basic salary.



They also wanted the government to address the general conditions of service of the University teachers.



UTAG believes that the IMP, which was instituted after the implementation of the Single Spine Pay Policy, was frozen, per a government White Paper in 2013, for the purpose of the conduct of a labour market survey (LMS) to determine the MP payable to workers deserving of it and contends that to date, the determination has not been made, which has resulted in the erosion of the university teacher’s salary, according to a graphiconline publication.



However, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed UTAG to call off their strike but the latter has refused.



It is feared that, after 21 days of no teaching, the Universities will be compelled to shut down.



This is said to be a law but the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum has refuted the claim.



In an interview on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' with Kwami Sefa Kayi, the Education Minister set the record straight disclosing that it's nowhere in the laws of Ghana that Universities should shut down after 21 days of inactivity as peddled around.



He stressed; ''It's not lawful. It's rather become a practice. It's a only convention. There is no law that says that.''







