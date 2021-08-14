UTAG strike: It's a miracle how most Ghanaians survive on meagure salaries - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Salary issues appear to be a generic concern for all Ghanaians as many earn a meagre monthly sum after a long day's bustle and hustle for living.



However, on daily basis, Ghanaians are able to survive on their meagre salary and this baffles Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme in relation with the UTAG strike, Kwesi Pratt noted that the University lecturers going on strike because of their conditions of service doesn't overwhelm him as much as having to think about how some Ghanaians are able to live through the year with nothing close to the salaries of the lecturers.



He explained that there are some people who take home as low as 300 cedis at the end of the month and yet are expected to use the money to fend for themselves and their families.



To him, it is miraculous looking at the "salary that people receive in this nation but are able to live in this country for a month and not die . . . this is the miracle, not that lecturers are on strike".



He made this comment to suggest that the UTAG issue doesn't only pertain to them but extends to many Ghanaians in similar conditions who may not have the opportunity to embark on strike or take any industrial action against their employers.



Kwesi Pratt also threw a subtle jab at the National Labour Commission(NLC) over their court injunction to compel the striking University lecturers to return to work.



To him, the injunction is not a ''feasible option. It is not a sensible option. They should lay aside those court threats''.



