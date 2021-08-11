UTAG strike: Government must listen to the lecturers - Dr. Asah Asante

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante is optimistic that government's talks with the striking University lecturers will yield positive results.



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has embarked on strike over poor conditions of service and demand that the government solves their issues before they return to work.



However, the National Labour Commission has secured an injunction from an Accra High Court to compel them to resume work but the leadership of the Association has refused to comply, therefore instructing their lawyers to counter the injunction.



As the Labour Commission and UTAG enter into their legal tussle, there are ongoing negotiations between the government and executives of the Association to reach an amicable consensus.



A meeting with UTAG and the stakeholders was held on Monday, August 9 to find the way forward.



Discussing the UTAG strike, Dr. Asa Asante asked the government to pay a listening ear to the teachers believing should the government heed their demands, they will soon pick up their tools and get back to work.



"The government must listen to UTAG . . . I don't believe the government cannot address the UTAG issue. What the government needs to do is to pay attention to the demands by UTAG . . . should the government listen to them, it will help all of us," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



