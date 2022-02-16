UTAG strike: Government committed to resolving issues – Education Ministry PRO

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng has assured the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) of the government’s commitment in engaging them to resolve their issues.



This follows a court ruling asking UTAG to call off its industrial action.



The court, presided by Judge Frank Rockson Aboadwe, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, ordered UTAG to call off the strike and return to the negotiation table with the government.



Reacting to this on social media, Kwasi Kwarteng stated that “UTAG is expected to call off their 5 weeks strike and begin negotiations with Government. The government remains committed to engaging UTAG in resolving all their concerns”.



Meanwhile, UTAG’s lawyer Kwesi Keli-Deletaa said the association’s legal team will study the ruling and advise their clients whether to call off the strike or not.



“We’re going to study the order of the ruling. We will advise our client on it {whether to call off the strike or not}. That is what we will do,” he said.



Keli-Delataa added that the main motion which is seeking to order UTAG back to the classroom is yet to be heard.



“I wish to remind you, the main motion which is seeking to enforce the directive of NLC is still before the court. The hearing application is adjourned to 22/02/2022… Let me repeat this; the main motion is that UTAG should go back to the classroom because the strike is illegal. We’re confident our augment will sway the day,” he added.



The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Mr. Ofosu Asamoah also stated that the court’s ruling will not weaken UTAG’s negotiations in any way.



“The call-off strike directive will not weaken UTAG’s negotiations. They can still argue and get what they want” he said.