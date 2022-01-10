UTAG strike: GH¢1,500 as research allowance for entire year bad – Nkumbaan

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) or the University of Ghana Chapter, Dr Samuel Nkumbaan, has raised issues against the amount of money given to lecturers as research allowance for the entire year.



Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM with host Alfred Ocansey on Monday, January 10, that “GH¢1500 for a whole year as research allowance?



“If we are not serious with tertiary education, let’s just leave and pursue galamsey or something else.”



UTAG today, January 10, started its industrial action. This is a result of the failure of the government to resolve its issues.



A statement they issued on Saturday, January 8, said, “We must also point out the fact that generally, our members have decried the pittance agreed to be paid as annual research allowance and would want to have government reconsider the payment of a more realistic research allowance as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development.



“For the reasons stated above, the NEC of UTAG at its meeting held on January 7, 2022, reiterated its resolve to follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice with effect from Monday, January 10, 2022, and call on all UTAG members across the fifteen (15) branches to observe this directive.



“As a matter of urgency, we also call on the Employer to restore members to the 2013 IMP of 114% of Basic Salary in the interim whilst government goes ahead to formulate guidelines to implement the appropriate recommendations to address the CoS of the University Teacher. Following the uneasiness among UTAG members, any delay by the Employer would further exacerbate the already fragile academic calendar to the detriment of all stakeholders.”



The statement further said that “It may be recalled that the Interim Market Premium (IMP) which was instituted following the implementation of the Single Spine Pay Policy got frozen, per a Government White Paper, in 2013, for the purpose of the conduct of an LMS to determine an MP payable to workers deserving of it. To date, this determination has not been made, which has resulted in the erosion of the University Teacher’s salary.



“There was the hope that by completing and implementing the Labour Market Survey (LMS) Report of 2019, a review of the IMP would have put the University Teacher on relatively good salary stead. Regrettably, the recommendations of the 2019 LMS Report without any accompanying technical report on the implementable MP is meaningless to UTAG as it does not address the pertinent issues of improved Condition of Service (CoS).



“Interestingly, however, there was an LMS in 2014 whose Report did not see the light of day, and one wonders if the 2019 LMS Report would ever be implemented since it is already two years old. In addition, recommendation (iii) from the 2019 LMS Report states that “Public Services Commission should liaise with educational institutions to prioritise the offering of courses in areas of demand to increase the employment prospects of their graduates and increase the pool of applicants for high vacancies.”



“How can such a National Agenda be attained if the CoS of the University Teacher keeps worsening year on year leading to an ever-increasing attrition rate on our campuses? UTAG members see the timing of the release of the Report as one of the usual delay tactics that the Employer has employed over the years, which is unacceptable.”