UTAG strike: Demonstration will be the last thing UG students resort to – Ag. SRC President

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Acting President of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council, Stephanie Naadu Antwi says embarking on a demonstration will be the last option for students at the university in their quest to fully get lecturers back to the classrooms.



Lectures from Monday, February 28, 2022, were expected to begin in many public universities across the country after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) temporarily suspended its industrial action till March 4, 2022.



In a media engagement, Stephanie Naadu Antwi said that should UTAG decide to resume the industrial action, the best thing to do as a student body is to continuously write petitions to the relevant stakeholders involved till their concerns are addressed.



She added that embarking on a demonstration will be the last thing that students at the University of Ghana will resort to.



“A demonstration will be the last of options the University of Ghana students will resort to because when it comes to demonstration, you have to take into consideration the safety of the students.



And for the University of Ghana we are many, I don’t know how to put measures in place to control the huge members we are going to get when we embark on these demonstration”, she noted.



Stephanie Naadu Antwi added that the safety of students is paramount to her, therefore she will do anything in her capacity to protect them.



"You know when you embark on these demonstration you get a lot of people trooping in who are not students, and these people are probably going to do a lot of things that will cost us.



I care about my students, and their safety is very important to me so I wouldn’t want us to resort to demonstration.



However we are going to write petitions on petitions to put pressure on government and UTAG to come to a consensus," she added.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Julius Antony says the one person who bears the ultimate responsibility to solve the impasse between the government and UTAG is President Akufo-Addo.



According to Julius Antony, President Akufo Addo is the head of government and therefore his words and stance on the matter will bring finality to the impasse.



"There is one individual who has not spoken on this matter, and we need him to do that, that is the President of the Republic.



It will make a very huge different because he is the head of government and he speaks and things move.



If he gives instructions all of theses people will obey. So he should come and state what his position is on this matter. We need the president to speak," he said.



Julius Antony, therefore, disclosed plans of NUGS requesting to meet the President in the coming days.