UTAG strike: Close down public universities – Africa Watch to govt

Educational Think Tank, Africa Education Watch, has urged the government to close down all Public Universities across the country.



It has been 22 working days since members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) embarked on an industrial strike demanding enhanced conditions of service.



UTAG declared the strike action on January 10, 2022.



In this regard, Africa Education Watch in a statement dated 9th February 2022, stated that the five weeks of industrial action from UTAG is yet to achieve any significant progress in negotiating a settlement to the impasse with their employers.



According to the Think Tank, majority of students on campus are freshmen who have not even been matriculated.



“These freshmen have had no academic direction since they arrived in the Universities to meet a University community without academic activity or supervision by their lectures and counselors due to the strike.



“Their continuous stay on campus without academic activity has economic and social consequences on them and their families back home, as they continue to incur expenditure they otherwise wouldn’t have incurred if they were home,” they disclosed.



