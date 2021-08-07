UTAG strike: Call parties and settle the issues – NLC told

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has been asked to call parties involved in the issues that resulted in the industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



This call comes after authorities at the University of Ghana, Legon have decided to postpone the upcoming examinations for Level 100 and Level 400 students.



“Additionally, the resumption of the Level 200 and Level 300 batches for the Second Semester, 2020/2021 has been adjourned,” a notice to all students on Friday, August 6 said.



This is due to the ongoing strike by the UTAG.



The Business and Executive Committee of the University of Ghana took the decisions at a meeting on Friday.



The notice indicated that the decisions notwithstanding, the university remains open but “academic activities will resume when services are restored.”



This comes a few hours after the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) announced an indefinite postponement of end-of-semester examinations.



UTAG strike forces KNUST to suspend exams indefinitely



“Stakeholders will be kept updated on any developments,” the notice issued by the Registrar concluded.



UTAG had embarked on strike on Monday, August 2, demanding better conditions of service.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, August 7, Council Chair of the Centre for Social Justice Dr Sodzi Sodzi Tetteh said the NLC must ensure that parties fulfill their parts of the agreement in order to resolve the issues.



“I think that at this point the Labour Commission needs to go beyond just making a declaration about the legality or illegality of the action and call both parties and really ensure where agreements have been flouted and not being implemented, they get the government to get back on track because at the end of the day it is the students that end up suffering,” he told host Dzifa Bampoh.