UTAG set to reveal next line of action after injunction

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo, says the Association is set to reveal the next line of action after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an injunction on their strike.



This statement comes after an Accra High Court placed an interlocutory injunction on the industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The injunction is in line with an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for an interlocutory injunction to stop the strike by UTAG.



The presiding Judge, His Lordship Rockson Aboadwe, in his ruling said the negotiations between both parties would not yield the needed results if the strike persists and thus granted the injunction.



The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah, in an interview after the hearing, urged UTAG to return to the negotiation table for an amicable resolution of its grievances.



UTAG commenced an industrial strike Monday January 10.



“For the reasons stated above, the NEC of UTAG at its meeting held on 7th January 2022 reiterated its resolve to follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice with effect from Monday, 10th January 2022 and call on all UTAG members across the fifteen (15) branches to observe this directive.



“As a matter of urgency, we also call on the Employer to restore members to the 2013 IMP of 114% of Basic Salary in the interim whilst Government goes ahead to formulate guidelines to implement the appropriate recommendations to address the CoS of the University Teacher.



"Following the uneasiness among UTAG members, any delay by the Employer would further exacerbate the already fragile academic calendar to the detriment of all stakeholders,” UTAG said in the statement that announced their strike.



After the announcement, the National Labour Commission (NLC) declared the action by UTAG as illegal.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim in an interview on Wednesday 17th February 2022, President for the National University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr Solomon Nunoo, explained that UTAG will convey a meeting with members of the Association and seek clarifications from the association’s counsel



He added that UTAG will also channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.



“UTAG is an Association of members who are law abiding and so if we seek clarifications and going back to the classroom is the only alternative, why not? we will go. UTAG is a law-abiding association,” Dr. Nunoo added.