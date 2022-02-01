UTAG’s longest strike in 5 years and what lecturers want

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

UTAG wants government to increase pay by GH¢2867.12



UTAG wants research allowance to be increased from the current GH¢1500



NLC sues UTAG to end strike



Teachers of public universities in Ghana have been on strike for more than 21 days and have shown no signs of returning to the lecture halls.



The stances of the teachers, however, flout the labour law of Ghana which states that individuals cannot embark on industrial actions while negotiating with their employers.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) has since filed an injunction for the teachers to stop the strike and return to the lecture halls while negotiations are ongoing with government. But the teachers are adamant and have said they would not return to the lecture halls even if the court directs them to.



Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile, President of the University of Ghana Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), Dr Samuel Nkumbaan said the lecturers cannot continue to negotiate in perpetuity.



According to him, they have been negotiating with the government since 2019. He said the lecturers even suspended their strike in August 2021 because the NLC gave a one-month moratorium for their issues to be resolved but many months have gone by and the government has done nothing about their concerns.



Here are some of the demands by the UTAG members



Improved conditions of service



The teachers are demanding that the government would restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012 which pegs their Basic plus Market Premium at US$2,084. UTAG says since their migration to the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS), their basic premiums have decreased to US$997 (GH¢ 2138.30 as at December 2021).



Salary increment:



The lecturers are also demanding an increase in their basic salary which is GH¢4103.48 for those with a doctorate degree.



A statement shared by Prof Ransford Gyampo of UG-UTAG showed that the share of the basic salary of the market premium of lecturers is 52 percent which is lower than the 114 percent they had in 2012. According to the statement, with the 7 percent increase in the salary of public workers the salary of workers would increase to GH¢ 4390.72.



It also said multiplying the 114 percent market premium they are demanding to the base pay would give a salary of GH¢5,005.42.



According to the statement, the government has to pay GH¢2867.12 to meet the demand of the lecturers.



Increase in book and research allowance



The lectures are also demanding an increase in their books and research allowance which is currently GH¢1,5000 per year.