UTAG’s NEC to meet on Feb. 4 over latest court directive

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will meet tomorrow February 4, 2022, to “deliberate and act on the admonition” from the Court for the Association and the National Labour Commission to settle the impasse on the industrial action out of court.



The Labour Court One on Thursday, February 03, 2022, entreated both parties to consider settling the matter out of court and that while UTAG was taking steps to consult its members to possibly suspend the strike, the NLC should take steps to withdraw the case from the court.



A statement signed by Professor Solomon Nunoo, National President and Dr. Asare Asante Annor, National Secretary of UTAG, said the National Executive Council of the Association would meet tomorrow, February 04 over the issue while it awaited the “concessions of the Employer vis-à-vis our demands.”



UTAG on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on an industrial action over their “worsening” conditions of service.



The National Labour Commission upon hearing the case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and did not follow due process.



UTAG continued the industrial action despite the directive from the NLC to call it off.



The NLC, then dragged UTAG to court for the refusal to comply with the directive.