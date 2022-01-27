UTAG reacts to 'possible shutdown' of universities as strike enters 3rd week

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo, says the association is ready to call off the strike if the government commits itself to heed to their needs.



Public universities across the country are at risk of a mass shutdown as the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike enters its third consecutive week.



The strike is nearing its 21-day ultimatum for the continuous suspension of academic activities.



By statutes, public universities must be closed down after 21 days of non-academic work.



The Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says its industrial strike still holds despite the National Labour Commission (NLC) declaring the strike as illegal.



UTAG’s strike commenced an industrial strike Monday, January 10.



“For the reasons stated above, the NEC of UTAG at its meeting held on 7th January 2022 reiterated its resolve to follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice with effect from Monday, 10th January 2022 and call on all UTAG members across the fifteen (15) branches to observe this directive.



“As a matter of urgency, we also call on the Employer to restore members to the 2013 IMP of 114% of Basic Salary in the interim whilst Government goes ahead to formulate guidelines to implement the appropriate recommendations to address the CoS of the University Teacher. Following the uneasiness among UTAG members, any delay by the Employer would further exacerbate the already fragile academic calendar to the detriment of all stakeholders,” UTAG said in the statement that announced their strike.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the President for the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo, stated that government has failed to meet the demands of members of the association.



He noted that government’s commitment to sit and negotiate with UTAG is not forthcoming.



“I am not sure the public universities will be closed down, but it boils down to our engagement with government. As at now, we have not heard any positive feedback from government and so as it stands, everything depends on government,” UTAG President Professor Solomon Nunoo told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.