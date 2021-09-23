UTAG mulls resumption of strike

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed dissatisfaction with negotiations with government so far on members’ conditions of service.



According to UTAG, the employer has shown bad faith since the negotiations began a month ago.



The university lecturers suspended a strike action, triggered on Monday, August 2, 2021, to return to the negotiation table.



“During this round of the negotiations, the Employer indicated to UTAG that it could no longer negotiate the Interim Market Premium and Non-Basic Salary Allowance,” the Association said in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 22.



“Rather, the Employer was only interested in negotiating the Research component of the Book and Research Allowances (BRA), which is a clear breach of good faith on the Employer’s own commitment.”



UTAG said its team went ahead with the negotiations on BRA as a sign of magnanimity.



“However, that also did not yield any tangible results,” the statement jointly signed by National President Prof Charles Marfo and National Secretary Dr Eric K. K. Abavare said.



“It is important to indicate that UTAG has been overly generous by shifting its position substantially and even given ample time for the Employer to do the needful, subject to the conduct and implementation of the Labour Market Survey results which we have agreed effective December 2021.”



‘Strike-happy’



The Association indicated that Wednesday marked the end of negotiations as agreed by all parties but government is yet to return with results as promised.



UTAG thinks government is stuck with its position.



“This is quite frustrating, especially so when our situation is deplorable and does not compare to the CoS of our colleagues on the continent.”



It said the situation is becoming a repeat of a “sour” history when brilliant and promising young students were not attracted to the teaching profession and preferred going elsewhere.



“UTAG would also want to draw the Employer’s attention to the fact that its members are not ‘strike-happy’.



“However, we would have no option than to resume the withdrawal of teaching and related services on our various campuses if the Employer fails to approach and address our concerns frontally.”