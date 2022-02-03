UTAG members begin impeachment process against leaders

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

General Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) Professor Ransford Gyampo has revealed that members of the association have begun processes to impeach some of their leaders on various campuses.



Speaking on Accra-based radio station, Asempa FM, Prof. Gyampo said the lecturers are unhappy and will not tolerate any excuses from the government and not even from the members of their leadership.



Impeachment processes have started on some campuses against some members of the leadership because they believe you are not speaking for them. On some campuses, they have started. If they see you standing in their way, they will just threaten to impeach you,” he said.



Prof. Gyampo further called on the President Nana Akufo Addo to intervene in order to prevent the total disruption of the academic calendar.



“For where we’ve gotten to, this is the time the President has to intervene and handle the situation. When you do that, members (UTAG members) are also reasonable to understand to find finalities in order not to disrupt the academic calendar,”. he added.



UTAG, from January 10, 2022, embarked on an industrial action calling off all teaching and related activities until further notice to press home their demand for better conditions of service



TWI NEWS



On 13th January 2022, the NLC declared the UTAG strike as illegal as it did not follow due processes prescribed Sub Part II of Act 651 on the settlement of industrial dispute.



However, UTAG refused to adhere to the directive after the 15 members of the association resolved to continue the strike.



The University teachers demand that the government reconsider their annual research allowance payment.



They also want the government to implement the Memorandum of Agreement signed, thus, 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary where each lecturer will be paid $2,084.



UTAG is however expected to appear in court on Thursday, February 3, 2022, over its failure to call off the industrial action.