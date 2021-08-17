UTAG leadership not served with any contempt application – Lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has not been served with any application for contempt, lead Lawyer Kwesi Keli-Delataa has said.



The National Labour Commission last Friday filed an application for contempt against the leadership of UTAG for disregarding a court order to return to the classroom.



UTAG has since August 2 embarked on strike action over their conditions of service and even an order of interlocutory injunction via an ex parte motion has changed their stance.



Lawyer for UTAG Kwesi Keli-Delataa told EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah that, his clients are yet to be served with any application for contempt.



“You know the gravity of a contempt charge, so each of the persons involved would have to be served individually. As we speak, they have not been served and so there is nothing before the court to determine,” Counsel noted.



The Commission on Friday, August 6 secured an interlocutory injunction from the court to compel UTAG to call off their strike which started on Monday, August 2, 2021.



UTAG has, however, refused to comply with the order, indicating that the premise is false.



The Labour Court in Accra presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe on Monday, August 16, awarded a cost of GHc3,000 against UTAG over its failure to comply with Section 20(14) of the rules that govern their application before the court.



The parties are expected back to court on August 19, 2021.