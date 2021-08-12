UTAG is setting a bad precedent for disobeying court injunction - Kabila

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, has slammed the UTAG executives for not obeying the injunction order by a High Court regarding their industrial action.



UTAG has refused to call off their strike despite calls on them to return to work.



The National Labour Commission, in an attempt to compel them to resume work, secured an injunction from an Accra High Court but the University lecturers Association has defied the court ruling.



According to UTAG President, Prof. Charles Marfo, the injunction has rather worsened the case for the Labour Commission.



"We were almost reaching a consensus until the government's court issue arose. Now, a whole new ballgame has started because we're also asking our lawyers to go to court . . . We were getting there. We were pushing; now this argument I'm making is lost," he said.



Addressing the issue during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, bemoaned the UTAG response to the Labour Commission's injunction.



According to him, UTAG somehow disrespecting the injunction must be condemned in no uncertain terms stressing ''if care is not taken and we allow for positive defiance against a court ruling, we will be setting a certain bad precedent''.