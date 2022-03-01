UTAG initiates ‘due’ legal procedures to resume strike

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it has initiated procedures to resume its suspended industrial action.



In a press statement dated February 27, 2022, the national leadership described the procedures as ‘due and required legal processes’ in the perspective of recommencing the strike.



This comes at a time majority of the member associations conducted a referendum on their respective campuses to ratify UTAG National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to the seven-week-old strike.



“We have instructed our legal team to undertake the due and required processes for the resumption of the strike action within the ambits of the law and within the stipulated time for completion of negotiations,” part of the statement reads



The UTAG national decided to halt the protracted industrial action on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after a meeting on Monday.



The resolution to suspend the strike will however have to be put before all fifteen members of the Association, who have five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision.



Nine member campuses including the University of Education Winneba (UEW), the University for Environment and Natural Resources (UENR), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the University for Development Studies (UDS), the University of Environment Sustainable Development, Somanya (UESD), C.K. Tedam university of technology and applied sciences, Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and the University of Ghana (UG) have so since voted to reject NEC’s decision to suspend the strike.



This implies that more than 50% of UTAG member associations rejected the NEC’s decision to suspend the strike.



The University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho (UHAS) is the only tertiary institution that is backing the NEC resolution to halt the industrial action.



UTAG had been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.