UTAG has agreed to call off strike – Education Committee

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UTAG on strike over poor condition of service



UTAG meets Education Committee in parliament



Academic work has stalled for over a month due to UTAG’s ongoing strike



Ranking Member of the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has disclosed that the leadership of the University Teachers of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed in principle to call off their strike, Citinewsroom reports.



This comes after the leaders of UTAG met the Education Committee, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, as well as officials of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission after a crucial meeting with the Education Committee of Parliament.



He added that UTAG indicated it will announce its decision after consultation with members.



”After listening to the cases, we realised that there will be the need for more dialogue. We finally appealed as a committee to UTAG to call off the strike which they agreed in Principle. We expect they call off the strike today and then continue with the negotiations,” Citinewsroom.com quoted Peter Nortsu-Kotoe.



Academic work has stalled for over a month due to UTAG’s ongoing strike across the country.



UTAG wants the government to reconsider their poor condition of service which include the payment of its annual research allowance to a more realistic allowance “as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development.”



They also want the 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary restored



