UTAG fined Ghc3,000 over strike

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Labour Court in Accra has slapped the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) with a Ghc3,000 cost for failing to call off their strike.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Friday, August 6, secured an interlocutory injunction from the court to compel UTAG to call off their strike, which started on Monday 2, 2021.



UTAG, however, rejected the court order and indicated that the premise was false.



According to the NLC, UTAG cannot remain on strike while negotiations with the government are ongoing. Still, UTAG insisted that there is currently no active negotiation between them and the government.



The group, in a statement on Monday, August 9, said: “Following the stalling of negotiations with the government on our Conditions of Service (CoS), which culminated in our declaration of a nationwide withdrawal of teaching and related activities among member public universities, all local branch executives were tasked by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to convene an emergency meeting to solicit the views of members on the way forward.



“The consensus is that the withdrawal of teaching and related activities must continue until the government puts some enhanced and progressive proposals on the table. The call is also for us to remain focused, united and resolute in our quest to ensure that government initiates and implements appropriate measures to improve our CoS”.