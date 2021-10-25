UTAG condemns heavy National Security presence during UG SRC elections

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• UTAG raises concern over National Security presence during the SRC election



• UTAG says it undermines the freedom and rights of the students



• UTAG is calling for an explanation and apology



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has condemned the national Security Personnel for invading the University Campus at the just ended Student Representative Council (SRC) election.



According to UTAG, their presence undermined the academic freedom and right of students to freely exercise their democracy.



The statement also indicated that the university did not invite the personnel to the university.



They are, however, demanding an explanation and apology for the infringement.



“By the Basic Laws of the University, universities are entitled to enjoy some institutional autonomy, and their campuses are expected to be out of reach of security personnel, except were invited by the management of the universities themselves. To ensure law and order, public universities have their own security personnel, and can call on the regular security agencies for reinforcement when the need arises,” it said.



Below is a statement by the institution:



