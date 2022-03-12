UTAG concludes negotiations with government over better conditions of service

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The University of Cape Coast, UTAG President Dr. Boadi Kusi says UTAG has concluded negotiations with the government over its demand for better Conditions of Service.



Dr.Kusi said UTAG has decided to accept the arrangement made with the Government due to the current difficult economic conditions prevailing in the country, though its members are not happy.



He said in due time, it will communicate details of the arrangements made with the Government.



In an interview with Gloria Agbemasi Davordzie, Dr. Kusi said UTAG is grateful to all who supported and spoke with the Leadership of the Association and encouraged them during their struggle to press home demands.