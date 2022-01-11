UTAG challenges NLC’s claim

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The usual plot after each strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) seems to be unfolding again as the National Labour Commission (NLC) is questioning the basis for the action.



According to the Commission, UTAG should have complied with section 159 of Act 651 before taking the solitary decision to embark on strike from Monday, January 10.



This was contained in a summons notice to UTAG and other relevant stakeholders including the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).



But speaking on TV3‘s News 360 later on Monday, National Secretary of UTAG Dr Asare Asante-Annor disputed NLC’s claim that they were not served any notice on the strike.



Dr Asante-Annor stressed that they sent the notice to NLC as far back as December 2021 in three forms.



One, he disclosed, was by email, the other two by post and hand-delivery.



“[Therefore] that statement is not correct,” he told Roland Walker.



He said they have asked for a rescheduling of the invitation from Wednesday, January 12 to Thursday, January 13.



Each strike by UTAG in the recent past has been met with a protracted tussle with the NLC. In August 2021, the Commission dragged UTAG to court after declaring its strike illegal.



UTAG is demanding a release of the Labour Market Survey report, which it accused FWSC of deliberately delaying.



According to the NLC invitation, parties are to be represented by a maximum of two persons as a result of observing the Covid protocols.



