UTAG avails expertise of members to help government in IMF bailout talks

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has indicated its readiness to support the government with its technical expertise as latter prepares to engage the International Monetary Fund for a bailout programme.



In a statement issued on July 4 an signed by its President, Professor Solomon Nunoo, the Association noted that its membership consisted of persons who are among the best and world-class experts across all sectors of the economy.



Consequently, UTAG contends that the time has come for the country to make use of its local experts in addressing the economic challenges of the country, adding that “resorting to the IMF all the time is not a sustainable way of dealing with our country's economic problems”.



“As an Association whose membership includes some of the best and world-class experts across all sectors of our economy, we think that the time has come to comprehensively diagnose the root causes of the recurrent problems that always lead us to the IMF and proffer solutions that can permanently address the problems,” part of the statement read.



“For inclusive and sustainable development in our country, UTAG believes we need homegrown policies developed by homebased experts and implemented by homebased practitioners,” it added.



“We urge the President and Government to take advantage of the opportunity of going to the IMF this time round to make use of local experts to support the development of a comprehensive programme that will form the basis of all engagements with the IMF.



“In this regard, UTAG is, by this statement, ready to provide technical backstopping support services to the government to analyse the policy options and develop the programme for effective and efficient engagement with the IMF,” the statement emphasized.



Background



President Akufo-Addo on July 1 ordered Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with IMF inviting the Fund to support an economic program put together by the government.



The decision by the government has since generated a heated debate.



Meanwhile, the IMF team is expected in Ghana on July 5 to begin the engagement process with government.



