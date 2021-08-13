UTAG: We’re still on strike, ignore fake reports – Gyampo

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

General Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG) Professor Gyampo, has strongly dismissed reports that UTAG has suspended its strike action over poor conditions of service.



Reports making rounds on social media indicated that UTAG had suspended its two-week strike but Professor Gyampo told Starrfm.com.gh that the reports are fake.



He added that they are still on strike and will only call off the strike when their demands are met.



UTAG began an indefinite industrial action last Monday over poor conditions of service and the failure of the government to resolve long-standing grievances.



The association has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.



The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.



The entry-level salary of a lecturer is less than Ghc 2000 while a professor earns less than GHC5000 monthly.