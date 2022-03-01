UTAG Strike: University of Ghana begins lectures, students happy

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

Some lecturers at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Monday returned to the lecture halls after a seven-week strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the K.A.B Jones-Quartey Building of the University saw some lecturers enthusiastically lecturing while a few other lecture halls were empty.



Mr Kelvin Abrokwa-Mante, the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Student Representative Council, University of Ghana, Legon, expressed excitement over the resumption of lectures.



“I feel good about the presence of the lecturers because, students have been out of school since January 17, 2022, and we hope the Government and the UTAG will resolve the issues once and for all,” he said.



He said some of the students could not come to campus because they were not sure lectures would start.



Mr Abrokwa-Mante said the students would be disappointed if UTAG resumed the industrial action after the referendum, and appealed to the stakeholders to resolve the issues to ensure peaceful academic work.



He said most of the new students had left campus during the strike, complaining about their finances and appealed to the parties to avoid entrenched positions for peace to prevail.



Ms Kai Lydia Adjetey, a level 100 student, said “we feel relieved to resume lectures.”



Nana Yaw Debra-Gyamfi, a level 100 student said: “I just finished the first lecture and it was successful, I am waiting for my second lecture at 1300hours.”



He said even though the academic calendar had been reduced from 16 weeks to 13, he was hopeful to learn hard and pass the exams.



At the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Dr Kodwo J. A Boateng, President, GIJ UTAG, said the Institute had resumed lectures from 0700 hours to 2100 hours and that everything was fine.



“I taught today from 0700 hours to 1000 hours because GIJ has voted to support the decision of the National Executive Committee of UTAG on Monday February 22, 2022, to suspend its six week’s industrial action,” he said.



Ms Bertha Nartey, a level 300 student of GIJ expressed happiness for the resumption of academic activities, saying the continuous strike by UTAG could lead to social vices on campus.



The National Labour Commission had dragged UTAG to court following the Association’s refusal to comply with the directive to call off its strike.



The Commission filed two applications before the court.



The first is a motion for the enforcement of the directives issued by the NLC on January 13, this year, for UTAG to return to the lecture hall.



The second one is an interlocutory order to restrain UTAG from continuing with its strike.



UTAG on Monday, January 10, this year, embarked on industrial action over “worsening “condition of service.



The NLC after hearing the case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and did not follow the due process.



UTAG, however, continued the industrial action despite the NLC’s directive to call it off.



The Court will on March 9, 2022, rule on the legality of the strike by UTAG.