UTAG Strike: #StudentsAreSufferingDemo slated for Feb. 3

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Students in the various universities are set to embark on #StudentsAreSufferingDemo, a peaceful demonstration to express their displeasure with government’s inability to end the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo, says association is uncertain when members will return to the classroom.



Public universities across the country are at risk of a mass shutdown as the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike enters its third consecutive week.



The strike is nearing its 21-day ultimatum for the continuous suspension of academic activities.



By statutes, public universities must be closed down after 21 days of non-academic work.



Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says its industrial strike still holds despite the National Labour Commission (NLC) declaring the strike as illegal.



UTAG is currently preparing to defend itself in court with respect to the suit against the Association by the National Labour commission.



In a statement, The Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS), a group of student activists across the various university campuses in Ghana, says the #StudentsAreSufferingDemo will begin at 6am from the University of Ghana, Legon campus through the Liberation road to the Jubilee House and end at the Parliament House.



The group have also urged all protesters, who will be clad in “Red or black attire”, to be law-abiding during the protest and to “avoid behaviours that contravene the laws such as open smoking of indian hemp, indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens and bumping of vehicles.