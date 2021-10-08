UTAG Strike: Settle lecturers with money meant for new presidential jet – David Tamakloe

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Editor in Chief for Whatsup online news portal, David Tamakloe has advised the government of the day to put a hold on its decision to acquire a new presidential jet until it resolves its impasse with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



He believes the future of students should be prioritized over the comfort of the President and also indicates that the government should be sensitive to the plight of lecturers.



On his accord, the reasons raised by lecturers for their planned strike action on October 8 are genuine. “They are raising genuine issues and are not threatening a strike action because they don’t like the government. The lecturers have been magnanimous with what they are asking and should be met without delay. The government can put a hold on the purchase of the presidential jet and use that money to resolve the impasse with UTAG.”



David Tamakloe noted that lecturers have been through a lot and urged the government to be sensitive to their plight and “give them their works worth. The president can be sorted out later. I hear they say he is uncomfortable using our falcon because there is not enough room for his legs. We can remove some seats for him to be comfortable and manage it while we focus on meeting the demands of UTAG.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Editors’ Take Edition of the Happy Morning Show, David Tamakloe who is in support of the UTAG strike believes government can take immediate steps to prevent UTAG from embarking on its October 8 strike.



Background



The National Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has indicated that its members will from Friday, October 8, lay down their tools.



According to the Association, the decision was reached after the committee held its 20th Congress following discussions with the government on Monday, September 26, to discuss its wages and welfare packages.



At the said meeting, it was revealed that government could not go beyond the Cedi equivalent of $1200 payable in 2024, an amount that was rejected by the Association in a previous meeting.



UTAG however, proposed a minimum of the Cedi equivalent of $250 per month for research allowance (plus a review of the 2024 implementation), and the implementation of the new Market premium by December 21, 2021.



Failure of which the Market Premium was to be restored to 2013 Interim Market Premium value of 114% of the basic salary and be allowed to apply on every current basic salary.