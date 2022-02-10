UTAG Strike: Rectify teachers' Single Spine Salary - Nana Akomea tells Employment Minister

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has called on the Employment Ministry to address the challenges pertaining to the salaries of University lecturers in the country, for which they have embarked on a nationwide strike.



As Ministry of Education led by the sector Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, holds talks with the striking lecturers to resolve the impasse and ensure they resume work, Nana Akomea is appealing to the Employment Ministry to rectify the Single Spine Salary Structure so as to give the lecturers their due.



He made his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' stressing "the Ministry of Employment must address the challenge with the implementation of the Single Spine or any challenge with the work of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, so the Spine should stand and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, whatever difficulties, should be solved or else these agitations will keep coming like they were before 2008''.



''...if we had implemented the Single Spine as it is on paper by the institution set up by law, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, many of these things would not even come up,'', he added.