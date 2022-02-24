UTAG Strike: KNUST to commence academic activities

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is expected to commence lectures for the 2021/2022 academic year today Thursday, February 24, 2022.



A General Notice signed by the Deputy Registrar, Mrs. Margret Dzisi on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, indicated that this decision was taken following the suspension of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.



The National Executive Committee of UTAG earlier decided to temporarily suspend its industrial action in order to begin negotiation with the government.



UTAG, in a press release signed by the National President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, and National Secretary, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor on Monday, February 21, 2022, indicated that the suspension of the strike is up to Friday, March 4, 2022.



Members of UTAG, on the other hand, are mandated by their constitution to vote to accept or reject this decision by their leadership.



However, the General Secretary of the KNUST chapter of UTAG, Dr. Eric Abavari says that lecturers of the university will stop teaching if the general membership of UTAG votes against the association’s National Executive Committee’s decision to suspend their industrial action.



“UTAG-KNUST is aware of management asking lecturers and students to resume classes and that is the result of the National Executive Committee meeting that listed the temporary suspension of teaching and related activities of UTAG.



It is within the agreed processes of UTAG that we have temporarily suspended the withdrawal of teaching and related activities pending ratification by the general membership of UTAG. So if UTAG members go against it, so be it otherwise the status quo will remain,” he said.



Dr. Abavari also added that it is right for the management of the university to also kick-start processes to resume the academic calendar following the suspension of the strike.



He however stated that should the members of UTAG reject the National Executive Committee’s decision, whatever management of the university has started will have to be put on hold again.



“Management must also kick-start its processes of managing the school and so both actors should be doing it side by side but if it happens that UTAG goes against the decision of the NEC then definitely the strike will resume and whatever management has started will certainly be suspended again.”