UTAG Strike: KNUST resumes lectures February 24

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will from Thursday, February 24, 2022 resume normal academic activities on its campus.



A statement signed by the deputy registrar of KNUST, Margret Dzisi, said the decision to resume academic activities follows the temporary suspension of a strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG.



“It is announced for the information of Students and Staff that, following the suspension of the industrial action by UTAG, lectures for the 2022 academic year will begin on Thursday, 24th February 2022,” part of the statement read.



Meanwhile, UTAG – KNUST has hinted that it will suspend teaching and learning activities if the general membership of UTAG rejects the National Executive Committees’ decision to suspend the strike.



Dr Eric Abavari, general secretary of UTAG – KNUST, in an interview with campus-based Radio Univers said they await the decision of all national UTAG members.



“UTAG-KNUST is aware of management asking lecturers and students to resume classes and that is the result of the National Executive Committee meeting that listed the temporary suspension of teaching and related activities of UTAG.



"It is within the agreed processes of UTAG that we have temporarily suspended the withdrawal of teaching and related activities pending ratification by the general membership of UTAG. So if UTAG members go against it, so be it otherwise the status quo will remain,” he said.



It will be recalled that the NEC of UTAG in announcing the temporary suspension of their strike said it was subject to general membership either agreeing or rejecting it per its constitutional provisions.



UTAG indicated that the member institutions have 5 days to communicate their decision to it.



