UTAG Strike: ‘I was eager to learn but now the energy is gone’ – UG Level 100 student

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

A newly admitted student of the University of Ghana, Yaabi Abena Emelia says her interest in learning since the time she was offered admission into the school has dwindled.



The Political Science and Theatre Arts student explained that she planned to study hard however the protracted industrial action by University Teachers across public institutions shattered those decisions.



In an interview on our morning show, Campus Exclusive, she revealed that the bubbling energy to work hard is gone.



“I came with some kind of energy for studies but then because of the strike, it is like I have become a little lazy than usual.



I am hoping for the best. Before I came to the University, I asked about the school and then I was told, if you don’t perform well, you will be sacked or something.



I actually planned to come and learn hard but then when I came, things were not like expected. The energy is gone.



I was expecting to start lectures soon and it didn’t happen as I expected,” she said on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



Her comments form part of discussions surrounding a possible psychological and economical plight induced by the strike of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The University of Ghana commenced teaching and learning activities for the 2021/2022 academic year ‘largely’ in the afternoon of Monday, February 28, 2022.



This followed a meeting between the management of the University and the local chapter of UTAG as its General Secretary earlier notified the Registrar of the school that lecturers won’t return to teach on Monday.



The President of UG-UTAG, Dr Samuel Nkumbaan told the media after the meeting that the local leaders agreed to teach in the interim pending a contrary directive from the national executives.



The national leadership of UTAG is expected to hold an extraordinary meeting to finalize a new date for the resumption of its strike after more than 50% of the member associations voted to reject the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to suspend the industrial action.