UTAG Strike: Don't use state institutions to threaten the poor - Gyampo to gov't

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Ransford Yaw Gyampo says the government approach in resolving the ongoing strike of the association is ‘appalling’.



He said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that the government's move to use state institutions to force them into the classrooms will not work if negotiations are not made to address their plight.



“Don’t use state institutions to threaten the poor, it won’t work,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



Prof Gyampo was addressing a contempt case brought against the leadership of UTAG by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to a Labour Court.



The Commission on Friday, August 6 secured an interlocutory injunction from the court to compel UTAG to call off their strike which started on Monday, August 2, 2021.



UTAG has, however, refused to comply with the court’s order, indicating that the premise is false.



While the NLC says that UTAG cannot remain on strike while negotiating with the government, UTAG insists that there is currently no active negotiation between them.







