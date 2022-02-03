UTAG Strike: Coalition of Concerned Students to stage demo on Feb. 3 in Accra

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

A group calling itself, Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) has served notice of an intended demonstration on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Accra.



According to the group, their protest is to drive home a return of University lecturers to the classroom for a smooth running of academic activities in public tertiary institutions.



A two-page statement sighted by Univers News dubbed the demonstration as #Students_Are_Suffering_Demo.



The planning team of the protest are asking university students to converge at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus at 6 am in red or black attire.



The group said they will use the Libration road leading to Jubilee House and Parliament House, Ghana.



“All protesters should avoid behaviors that contravene the laws such as open smoking of indian hemp, indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens, bumping of vehicles. Observe all COVID-19 protocols. All protesters and university students must be reminded to be law abiding during the protest,” the Coalition advised.



Some public universities across the country risk being shut down as the strike of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) persists for more than twenty-one days.



The strike by UTAG is to demand better conditions of service, which university teachers have been pursuing for years now.



The regulations guiding some public universities indicate that where there are no teaching activities for 31 days after academic activities are to resume, the school must be closed down.



The Academic Board of the University of Cape Coast is on the verge of taking such a decision if UTAG strike continues unabated after February 7, 2022.