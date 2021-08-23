UTAG, NLC resumes negotiations today

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission will today, Monday, August 23, 2021 resume negotiations to conclude talks on their issues.



This comes after the suspension of UTAG’s 13-day strike following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and UTAG.



The decision to suspend the strike was firmed up during an out-of-court settlement meeting between UTAG, NLC as ordered by the Labour Court in Accra.



UTAG has since August 2 embarked on strike action over their conditions of service among other demands.



Meanwhile, the Labour Division of the Accra High Court has struck out the application filed by the National Labour Commission against the University Teachers Association of Ghana(UTAG).