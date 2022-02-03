UTAG/NLC impasse: Gov't will suffer - Nana Akomea warns

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Akomea has advised government to settle the impasse between the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) resulting in the latter's strike.



UTAG and the NLC are battling their case in court as the NLC has sued UTAG for failing to comply with a directive to call off its strike.



UTAG members across the country have laid down their tools to demand better conditions of service but the NLC declared their action illegal on January 13, 2022.



Giving an update on discussions held so far, the President of UTAG, Dr Solomon Nunoo, said government has not made any effort to meet with them for negotiations.



Dr. Solomon Nunoo who was speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said; "there has not been any negotiation govt has not made any offer and that is why this issue has landed in court. This means even if we call off the strike nothing will be done for us. Nothing shows govt is willing to do anything..."



"We are ready to negotiate and it’s up to govt to show their commitment...but on Thursday we will be going to court," he revealed.



Addressing the issue during a panel discussion on Kokrokoo Tuesday morning, the STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea noted that should the UTAG action continue, the government and schools will be the most affected, hence calling for an end to the strike action.



He asked the government to hold talks with the UTAG leaders and reach a peaceful consensus for them to return to the classroom since the Universities risk closure if the teachers don't resume work.



''Let government people show the commitment...There has to be a middle ground or else I don't see who will benefit and it's government who will suffer'', he stated.



He cautioned the goverment and NLC against taking a hard stance on UTAG, stressing ''no matter what the government is the employer but if we decide to drag this, the government will lose. If you drag it and the Universities are closed, it will affect the academic calendar right through the whole educational chain. The secondary schools will be affected; primary schools will be affected''.







