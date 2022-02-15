UTAG, NLC back in court February 15

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

The University Teachers Association (UTAG) and National Labour Commission are expected in court Tuesday 15th February 2022 over the industrial strike by the UTAG.



“The matter was adjourned today for the legal argument to be heard, but the judge today decided to give us a little time to engage with stakeholders and then come back on Tuesday 15th February 2022,” the Solicitor for UTAG, K. Keli-Delataa told the media.



He, however, indicated that UTAG would be ever ready to engage NLC when the right processes are followed.



“By law, the NLC has jurisdiction over labour matters and if the proper things are done, if proper procedures are followed we have no difficulty at all appearing before the NLC,” he reiterated.



According to him, the reason teachers are in court is “because the NLC says that the declaration of the strike by UTAG is illegal we say that it not illegal and if have the opportunity we will prove to the court and the Ghanaians public why the NLC is wrong.”



Educational Think Tank, Africa Education Watch, has urged the government to close down all Public Universities across the country.



It has been 22 working days since members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) embarked on an industrial strike demanding enhanced conditions of service.



In this regard, Africa Education Watch in a statement dated 9th February 2022, stated that the five weeks of industrial action from UTAG is yet to achieve any significant progress in negotiating a settlement to the impasse with their employers.



According to the Think Tank, majority of students on campus are freshmen who have not even been matriculated.



“These freshmen have had no academic direction since they arrived in the Universities to meet a University community without academic activity or supervision by their lectures and counselors due to the strike.



“Their continuous stay on campus without academic activity has economic and social consequences on them and their families back home, as they continue to incur expenditure they otherwise wouldn’t have incurred if they were home,” Africa Watch disclosed.