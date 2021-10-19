USAG WOCOM organizes breast cancer screening for St. Louis SHS

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: Amtu Akumfi-Ameyaw, Contributor

On Saturday 16th October 2021, the office of the University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG) Women's commissioner in collaboration with the Federation of Ghana Medical Students' Association (FGMSA) organized a breast screening and awareness program for the students of St. Louis Senior High School, Kumasi. This event was in commemoration of the internationally recognized Pink October month for Breast Cancer awareness.



The event had two sessions for about 1200 students which were conducted by FGMSA. In the first session was education on breast cancer and the second session was screening for the students who were interested in getting their breasts screened.



As part of education, awareness creation, advocacy & sensitization on the subject of breast cancer, students were taken through some healthy life options that can boost strong immunity and further keep them away from breast cancer.



They were also taken through the importance of knowing their family history, knowing and understanding their breast and the need for regular examination. At the end of the first session, the ladies were taught how to perform self-breast examination which is a critical tool for early detection of breast lesions to prevent advanced stages which leads to high mortality. FGMSA personnel also referred students who were identified to be at risk to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to seek immediate medical attention.



An opportunity was also given to the students to ask all questions and seek clarity on myths and misconceptions they had on breast cancer and related breast issues.



All in all, the session was impactful and very enlightening for the students.



Majority of them expressed their sincere appreciation to the organizing team for clearing all myths on breast cancer and for the authentic information provided. The organizing team representatives Amtu Akurnfi-Ameyaw (USAG Women's Commissioner) & Darelle Addison (FGMSA President) said throughout the month they will have screenings and educative sessions in other schools but are also looking forward to working on more of such humanitarian projects in the future to contribute to Ghana's growth.