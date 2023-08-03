US13,800 - US$42,550: Price range for government's new Affordable Housing Project

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

On Tuesday August 2, 2023, government cut sod for the commencement of works on the National Affordable Housing Project at a site located at Pokuase.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking at the launch said the project is the first of its kind undertaken by his government since assuming office in 2017.



The project will however comprise of a total of 14,000 affordable housing units to be developed by private developers to address Ghana’s housing deficit which is around 2.0 million units.



As part of the project, the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Affordable Housing Programme has committed to providing 8,000 housing units at Pokuase/Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region and 6,000 housing units at Dedesua in the Ashanti Region.



According to the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, this marked a significant milestone in the quest to provide access to safe, quality, decent, secure, and affordable housing for Ghanaians.



GhanaWeb Business in this article takes a look at the pricing for the various units which government believes will target low to middle income earners.



It is important to note that the prices of the housing units are priced in US dollars but can be paid at the cedi equivalent at the prevailing Bank of Ghana exchange rate.



The private developers of the projects are however prohibited from selling above the agreed price ceiling but also have the flexibility to sell the housing units below the set prices.



See the prices below:



- A Studio apartment: $13,800

- One-bedroom house: $20,700

- Two-bedroom house: $34,500

- Three-bedroom house: $42,550







