US to partner Ghana, 4 other West African countries to prevent conflict, promote stability

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The United States government has announced its intent to partner with five Coastal West African countries (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo) in the context of the ten-year U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.



In response to common issues raised in each of the five countries, this Strategy enables the United States to work collaboratively with governments and civil society on an integrated regional approach to prevent conflict, promote resilience and stability, and advance economic development.



It will build on historical U.S. ties and established relationships with Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo, and our desire to forge stronger connections toward shared goals.



“We’re looking forward to partnering with Ghana and other Coastal West African countries in response to local requests that will help strengthen the resilience of communities at risk of violent extremism,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan.



In addition to Coastal West Africa, the U.S. Strategy includes Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, and Papua New Guinea as priority countries. Each collaboration presents a unique opportunity to leverage lessons learned, enhance U.S. government engagement with partners and jointly build resilience against political, economic, and natural shocks. Work under the Strategy in Coastal West Africa will complement the U.S. government’s continued commitment to peace and prosperity in the Sahel, and also leverage the longstanding U.S. government partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



The Strategy utilizes diplomacy as well as development, and security-sector cooperation and assistance to achieve joint outcomes. It seeks to address local challenges in more effective ways through flexibility; in-depth analysis; robust consultations involving local, national, and regional partners; and working together with international and development organizations.