US human rights report can’t be yardstick for Ghana’s development – Aning

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Prof. Kwesi Aning says Ghanaians are already making meaningful gains with their socio-economic development agenda.



Speaking to Francis Abban on GHOne State of Affairs, Mr. Aning pointed out that there are a number of steps taken by the Ghanaian people towards curbing human rights abuses among others adding that that must be recognized by the external bodies as well.



“I have a fundamental problem with the report on a series of issues. Ghanaians have raised their voices about people being criticized and people are working hard to improve human rights, rule of law, tackling transparency and anti-corruption issues.



“Why don’t we focus on what we do ourselves rather than focusing on somebody else, how about the struggle that Ghanaians activists have taken part in? Are we saying that if an external entity says what we fight for on a daily basis to improve our security, our lives, the functioning of the government, delivering of welfare goods those struggles don’t matter” the Security Analyst quizzed.



He stated the democratization of Ghana was fought for by Ghanaians without any foreign input adding that despite the few challenges in the system “it’s a work in progress.”



“I am not interested in commenting on somebody’s report when the issues raised are things that I speak about on daily bases. I struggled contributing to improving people’s living standard.”



However, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition NDC, Edem Agbana, disagrees with Prof. Kwesi Aning assertions.



“If Prof. Kwesi Aning thinks that he has the resources, he has the tools at his disposal to write a report about the United States, he should go ahead. Nobody is preventing him.



“The people you run to for funding: when there was covid, were we not with the United states begging them? So yes, as they give you money, they are also interested in issues of human rights and you cannot run away from that. If you don’t want the pecks, then you should stop running to them,” the NDC’s Youth Organizer stated on GHOne TV.