US groups offered money that could sort me out for life to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, has revealed that he was offered money to drop the anti-LQBTQ+ bill before parliament.



According to him, different groups in the United States of America made an offer that could have sorted him for life but he rejected these offers due to his principles.



“On this LGBTQ thing, if it was about making quick money, I could have been sorted out for life. Offers were made. I can show you messages from groups in San Francisco inviting me and saying let’s have a conversation that I should drop the bill. If that was what it was about for me, I could have gotten it sorted out, but you must have principles,” citinewsroom quoted the MP in a report.



He added that people who were against his fight against LGBTQ+ practices, levelled allegations of money laundering to the extent he cannot even change $10 anywhere in the world.



“The price I have paid is enormous. I know I may have been put on some international watch lists. You travel, and you get to an international airport and all kinds of funny questions are asked of you. They say I do money laundering and I cannot even change $10 anywhere in the world because of accusations that I’m being funded by some ghost group in the US. I am not being funded. I fund my things from my own pocket,” he added.



A team of 8 MPs, led and sponsored by Samuel Nartey George, jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill dubbed, ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’ was laid in the House on Monday, August 2, and read for the first time.



This bill was one of the most talked-about in the country as both the local and international news portals showed interest in the matter.



While some Ghanaians welcomed the bill, some others were against it, stating the passage of the bill will violate the fundamental human rights of individuals engaged in the act.



International News portals, including BBC, and CNN took time to speak to Sam George as they demanded answers to and clarification about the proposed bill.



In Parliament, the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee held a series of public hearings on the LGBTQ+ bill after receiving over 100 memorandums.



As of March 2022, the committee held its fourth hearing with several stakeholders.