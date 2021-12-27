US government donates additional 1.7 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to Ghana

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

The United States has donated additional 1.7 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Ghana under the COVAX initiative.



The donation which forms part of the pledge of the US government to donate 1.2 billion vaccines globally brings the total number of vaccine doses Ghana has received from the US to 7 million.



At the presentation of the vaccines the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, said her government had invested $580 million in global effects to strengthen health care systems in the world.



She added that the US government has already donated 350 million doses of COVID-19 including nearly 100 million doses to 43 countries in countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.



On his part, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu who received the vaccine said the government of Ghana had also invested a lot of money to curb the spread of the virus in the country.



He urged Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 vaccines because they were safe and would help prevent sickness to people infected by the virus.



He also urged the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols, especially during this festive season to contain the spread of the virus.