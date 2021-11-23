US donates additional 1.3m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Ghana

Health News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The government of the United States of America has donated additional 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Ghana.



The arrival of the vaccines in the country on Monday, 22 November 2021 brings the total to more than 2.5 million doses donated by the United States to Ghana to date.



U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan joined by Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Kwabena Boadu Oklu-Afari, Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Asiedu Bekoe, Program Director, Expanded Program of Immunization, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Amponsah Achianu, Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Henry Tachie-Menson, and the UNICEF Country Representative to Ghana, Ms. Anne-Claire Dufay, received the vaccines at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.



“Vaccines are critical to defeating the pandemic. The 2.5 million vaccine doses donated to date by the United States will help protect Ghanaians from a serious illness while we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Ms. Sullivan said.



Delivered through COVAX, the donations are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



On September 22, President Biden announced that the United States is doubling its commitment to providing vaccines worldwide to 1.1 billion doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.



The United States Government has already delivered more than 176 million doses to over 100 countries, including 36 million doses in Sub-Saharan Africa alone.