US court convicts Ghanaian man over child pornography, faces 30 years in jail

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A 31-year-old citizen of Ghana resident in East Hartford, a town in Hartford County at Connecticut in the United States of America(USA) faces up to 30 years jail term for child pornography.



Saeed Mustapha Moussa pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam in New Haven to a child exploitation offense related to his sexual assault of a minor.



According to court documents and statements made in court, in September 2020, East Hartford Police received a report that Moussa’s cell phone contained videos of Moussa engaging in sexual activity with a young child.



East Hartford Police subsequently conducted a court-authorized search of Moussa’s residence and seized Moussa’s cell phone, computer equipment and computer storage media.



Investigators also executed a search warrant on Google for the contents of Moussa’s Google Photos account.



The cell phone and Google Photos account contained videos, taken between 2018 and 2020, of Moussa sexually assaulting a girl who was under the age of 12.



Moussa pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.



Sentencing has since been deferred to a later date.