US-based philanthropist pays bills of patients at Nkoranza St. Theresa’s Hospital

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

A Ghanaian domiciled in the United States of America, Mr. Isaac Effah Kwarteng, has paid the medical bills of some patients at the Nkoranza St. Theresa’s Hospital in the Bono East Region.



Over twenty patients who had challenges offsetting their medical bills benefitted from the humanitarian gesture of the US-based certified professional banker.



According to him, the gesture forms part of his own way of giving back to society this festive season as Christmas is a time that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and revolves around the concept of giving and spreading joy.



Mr. Kwarteng, a native of Ayerede in the Nkoranza South Municipality indicated that giving back to the society is biblical as the Holy Bible admonishes us to give to those in need because caring for the poor and needy and helping them is a noble endeavour.







"Just as we all know, the year is almost at its end and God has protected us from the beginning of this year till now. Though we may be battling with one or two ailments, once there is life, there is hope and so there is the need to give back to people in need just like the Holy Bible directed.”



He, also in recognition of the years of commitment and dedication to expert, exceptional and compassionate care by the staff of the hospital donated soft drinks, bottled water, and an unspecified amount of money to management.



The Administrator of the St. Theresa's Hospital, Rev. Fr. John Bremini, who received the items and monetary donations on behalf of the management thanked him for the kind gesture and promised that the hospital will continue to discharge its duties in line with its core mandate.



"Let me take this opportunity and thank you on behalf of all our management members, doctors, nurses, and our entire staff. Our prayer is that may God bless you for this charitable work, and may this open new doors for you. Thank you all."



One of the beneficiaries, Madam Janet Agyin, expressed her gratitude to Mr. Kwarteng for coming to their aid in these difficult times.



